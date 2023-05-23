Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Monday night.
Officers said they received a report of gunfire in 500 block of Buchanan Street about 9:30 p.m. and found a woman in the area with minor cuts from a vehicle's shattered glass.
While police were assisting her, officials at a local hospital said a man arrived there suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to all 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.
No further information was provided.