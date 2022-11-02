A man was in life-threatening condition Wednesday after Fort Wayne police shot him while he was armed during a disturbance on the city’s south side, police said.
Police were called about 1 p.m. to the 400 block of Poplar Street between Butler and DeWald streets.
Daniel Nerzig, city police public information officer, said officers were warned about a disturbance involving a man who was possibly armed.
Officers saw a man who matched the description given to 911 operators. At some point, officers fired shots, hitting the man, Nerzig said. Officers then rendered aid to the man until medics arrived. The man was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition, Nerzig said.
No officers were injured. Several witnesses were cooperating with the investigation, Nerzig said.
The officer or officers involved will be placed on administrative leave as part of standard procedure.
This shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.