Police in DeKalb County are investigating a crash that left a 20-year-old Butler man dead Thursday night.
Officers said they believe Lane M. Burns was driving north in the 2200 block of County Road 61 when he lost control of his Ford F-350 pickup sometime before 7:30 p.m.
The truck hit a utility pole causing it to snap in half and sending live wires tumbling across the roadway, police said. Burns exited the vehicle and walked eastward, but stepped on the wires, officers said.
First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. No other motorists were involved in the crash.