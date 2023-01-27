Crash

DeKalb County police say this 2009 Ford F-350 pickup was involved in a Thursday night crash that left a Butler man dead.

 Courtesy

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a crash that left a 20-year-old Butler man dead Thursday night.

Officers said they believe Lane M. Burns was driving north in the 2200 block of County Road 61 when he lost control of his Ford F-350 pickup sometime before 7:30 p.m.

The truck hit a utility pole causing it to snap in half and sending live wires tumbling across the roadway, police said. Burns exited the vehicle and walked eastward, but stepped on the wires, officers said.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. No other motorists were involved in the crash.

Librarian and Web Editor

Paul Wyche, Librarian and Web Editor, has worked for The Journal Gazette since 2010.