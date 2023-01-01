An unidentified man died in a burning vehicle after a crash in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive early Sunday morning.
The Fort Wayne Police Department will not release information about the man until his next of kin is notified, according to a news release.
The crash happened about 3 a.m. The car was traveling north on Westbrook when it hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle and caught fire, police said.
Emergency workers found the man’s body in the driver’s seat after they extinguished the fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also closed that area of Westbrook while the Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated, according to the release.
Fort Wayne police, the Allen County prosecutor’s office and the Allen County coroner’s office continued to investigate the crash Sunday. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.