A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing into a guardrail on West Jefferson Boulevard near Catalpa Street.
Public Information Officer John Chambers of the Fort Wayne Police Department said the crash happened about 7:10 p.m. Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was going east on Jefferson at a high speed when he lost control, Chambers said.
Police and paramedics found the man unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after arriving, Chambers said.
He was wearing a helmet when he crashed. No one else was on the motorcycle.
The Allen County coroner’s office will release the man’s name after family is notified, along with the cause of death, Chambers said.
Police temporarily closed off eastbound Jefferson at Freeman Street until 8:40 p.m. for the initial investigation. The crash remains under investigation.