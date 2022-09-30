An arrest warrant has been issued for a Harlan man charged with multiple counts of child molesting and incest.
The man is accused of having sex with his daughter. He also molested two of the three children he fathered with her, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Cpl. Randy Morrison of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.
The Journal Gazette is not naming the man to protect the victims’ identities. The newspaper does not identify victims of sex offenses without their consent.
The man, in his early 60s, was formally charged Thursday in Allen Superior Court with four counts of child molesting and two counts of incest, all felonies. One of the molesting charges is punishable by 20 to 50 years in prison if the man is convicted. The sentencing range for one of the incest charges is six to 20 years.
The crimes occurred from January 2012 through January of this year, court records said.
The man’s daughter told police she moved in with her father when she was 17. Their relationship was normal at first, but became sexual and continued that way until she was 34, according to the affidavit.
She told police he had control over her and threatened her. He also threatened to harm two of their children. A third child was adopted by a Chicago family.
When interviewed by police, the man admitted the sexual relationship with his daughter and molesting two of the children.