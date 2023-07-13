A man facing 30 years in prison for allegedly slicing his girlfriend with a knife multiple times faces up to six years after a Tuesday hearing.
Joseph Teders, 33, signed a plea agreement in June that offered to dismiss three of his charges – aggravated battery, domestic battery and criminal recklessness – in exchange for him pleading guilty to one domestic battery charge. Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns accepted the offered agreement Thursday.
If Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent also accepts the plea, he will have discretion to sentence Teders to any amount of time allowed in the sentencing range, which is one to six years. The advisory sentence is three years.
Teders is accused of cutting his girlfriend with a knife twice in the back, hand, and twice in the face, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Officer Shane Carrier. The woman attempted to call 911 when it happened Jan. 24 battery, but she passed out from the pain.
The woman called eight hours later after regaining consciousness and was able to be helped by first responders for her "extreme pain and bloss loss," court records show.
Teders will not be allowed to possess a firearm if convicted, per state law as outlined in the agreement. He will also be ordered to not contact the woman he has admitted to battering.
Zent will determine whether to impose any fines, standard or special probation conditions and restitution if the agreement is accepted. Teders is set to be sentenced Aug. 7.