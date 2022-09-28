It took a jury less than two hours Wednesday to find Timothy L. Hall Jr., 29, guilty of murdering his brother-in-law and guilty of three other felonies.
After those verdicts, Allen Superior Court jurors found him guilty of the sentence enhancement, too. The sentence enhancement was for using a gun to shoot Manuel Mendez, 34, multiple times on June 13, 2020.
The other felonies jurors found Hall guilty of were criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent that places the dependent in a dangerous situation. They found him not guilty of the felony of pointing a firearm at another person.
Hall’s set to be sentenced Oct. 31. He faces 45 to 65 years in prison for the murder, up to 20 more years for the enhancement and six months to 18 months on each of the other felonies.
The murder happened about 12:49 a.m. in the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive. While Hall was leaving a party in a 2007 Ford Taurus, his sister tried to stop him from driving drunk and tried to get a 2-year-old child out of his car, court records state. Hall pulled a gun on her, and she went back to the house to tell her fiancée, Mendez.
Mendez tried to talk to Hall, court documents state. Hall shot him multiple times during the conversation, and Mendez was later pronounced dead at the scene, in his front yard.
After being called, Fort Wayne police located Hall’s car going south on Lima Road. He refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
During the chase, he struck a black Kia parked in a driveway and fled, according to court records. In the 3500 block of Clinton Street, Hall’s Taurus struck three more vehicles at Larry’s Auto Sales, and his vehicle became inoperable.
When police detained him, Hall began speaking excitedly, telling police there was a 9 mm gun in his car and that he made a bad mistake. Officers’ body microphones or police car cameras recorded him saying, “I personally took him out of life” and “I stood up for my sister,” court records said.
Officers found the 9 mm gun in the car in plain view. The child in the car wasn’t hurt in the chase.
Hall declined to give police a statement at the Fort Wayne Police Department and asked for an attorney.