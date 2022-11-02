A jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of killing a Fort Wayne businessman last year, turning in the verdict mid-morning.
The verdict was that Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, was guilty on all three counts against him in the murder of Shane Van Nguyen, 55, on April 23, 2021. The charges were murder, felony abuse of a corpse and felony resisting law enforcement.
Cramer could face life in prison when sentenced. In the later half of the morning, jurors heard evidence for a sentence enhancement for life without parole. They’re expected to go into deliberations on that this afternoon.
