It took a jury less than two hours to find Timothy L. Hall Jr., 29, guilty of murdering his brother-in-law and of three other felonies today.
After those verdicts, it took the jurors about a half hour to find him guilty of the sentence enhancement, too. The sentence enhancement was for using a gun to shoot Manuel Mendez, 34, multiple times on June 13, 2020.
The other felonies jurors found Hall guilty of were criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent that places the dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent. They found him not guilty of felony pointing a firearm at another.
Hall’s set to be sentenced Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. He faces 45 to 65 years in prison for the murder, up to 20 more years for the enhancement and six months to 18 months on each of the other felonies.
The murder happened about 12:49 a.m. in the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive, according to court records. While Hall was leaving a party, his sister tried to stop him from driving drunk with a 2-year-old child in his car. He pointed a gun at her, and her husband intervened and was shot.
After the shooting, police chased the car, and Hall hit multiple vehicles before his car stopped. The child was unhurt.