A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and two years on probation for running over and killing a woman Aug. 25.
Samuel E. Lovellette, 53, of the 6500 block of Gardenview Drive, was accused of hitting 21-year-old Keilan Melisa Moreira about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at East State Boulevard. She died at the scene.
Lovellette, who has been convicted three times of driving while intoxicated, pleaded guilty May 9 to one of the two felony charges against him – leaving the scene of an accident. In exchange for the plea, the prosecution dropped a lesser felony of obstruction of justice.
Moreira was walking north across State Boulevard between Bayer and Kentucky avenues, when Lovellette hit her with his 2002 gold Ford Explorer. He was driving west on State.