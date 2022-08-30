A Fort Wayne man was sentenced today to four years in prison in the death of his 19-month-old son.
Trevon M. Bishop, 24, pleaded guilty this month to felony neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. The charge carries a sentence of 1 to 5 years.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Bishop to five years, with one year suspended and four years behind bars. He will also serve an additional two years for a probation revocation on a conviction of illegally carrying a handgun.
The child, 19-month-old Elias Paez, was found dead about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 2020, at his mother's home in the 4300 block of Joshua Lane.
Bishop was charged with the crime in April.