A 20-year-old man received a 55-year sentence this morning for fatally shooting a man in 2020.
Ten years of Javon Thomas' sentence are suspended, meaning the man who was 17 when he pulled the trigger is expected to serve 45 years behind bars. His other charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the murder have been dismissed per a plea agreement.
Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent accepted the agreement and handed down the sentence during today's hearing.
Thomas shot and killed 23-year-old Hakeem Cage Dec. 2, 2020 outside the Summit at Ridgewood apartments in Fort Wayne.
Cage's girlfriend was present during the shooting and witnessed the series of events leading to her boyfriend's death. The girlfriend told police she and Cage were returning to her apartment after a party when she heard someone running toward them, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Liza Anglin.
After she heard about five gunshots, the woman said Cage collapsed, according to court documents. She then watched as the shooter rifled through Cage's pockets and took a large sum of money.
Javon Thomas was arrested alongside his cousin, 24-year-old Korta Thomas, who took a plea agreement in June. That agreement would have required the elder Thomas to testify against his younger cousin at trial.
In exchange for pleading guilty to robbery, Korta Thomas had his felony murder charge dismissed. Because Javon Thomas also took a plea agreement, Korta Thomas will no longer be required to testify but will still receive his set 16-year year sentence.
Korta Thomas is expected in court for a sentencing hearing Friday.