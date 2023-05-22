A 27-year-old man was sentenced today to 80 years in prison for a 2021 murder.
Derrick D. Dennis II, 27, couldn’t stay still as both his mother and the mother of the man he was convicted of shooting and killing spoke to Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent. Zent sentenced Dennis to 60 years in prison for the murder and 20 years for using a gun to kill 19-year-old Gery A. Rucker in 2021.
Dennis’ mother thanked the court for their fairness in the proceedings and spoke directly to Rucker’s family.
“To the family of Gery Rucker, I’m so sorry,” Dennis’ mother said. “I pray for you all the time.”
As Nikia Tinker, Rucker’s mother, spoke, Dennis shook his head in disagreement and looked at the ceiling.
Tinker said she has been praying to find the right words, but they didn’t come.
Dennis spoke to Tinker as she addressed the court, maintaining his innocence and stance that the shooting was in self-defense. Tinker disagreed.
“The was you chose to pull the trigger,” she said. “That was a choice.”
However, Tinker said she could not hate the man convicted of killing her son despite all her family has lost.
“You took a son from his mother, a father from his son,” Tinker said, referencing her grandson.“You have your father; he doesn’t have his.”
Dennis’ attorney, Robert Gevers, asked for the minimum sentence for his client though he said no sentence would please everyone. In lieu of that, Gevers said he hopes Dennis’ and Rucker’s loved ones find healing and justice.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesa Helge asked for the maximum sentence, calling Dennis “the worst of the worst offenders” for what she described as a predatory killing.
Dennis was arrested shortly after the Sept. 14, 2021 shooting because he was identified as the shooter by multiple witnesses, according to a probable cause affidavit signed by Fort Wayne Detective Aaron Johnson. Witnesses told police Rucker and a group of people went to confront Dennis for allegedly having a relationship with the mother of Rucker’s son.
They said they heard gunshots after Rucker approached Dennis’ residence.
Security camera footage from the scene of the shooting showed Rucker approach the door of Dennis’ Eden Greene apartment after getting into an argument with his child’s mother, according to court documents. Rucker opened the door but quickly jumped back as shots were fired in his direction, striking him.
Rucker fell but got up and ran to the car that took him to a local hospital, according to the affidavit. Dennis could be seen getting into his own vehicle with a handgun after the car Rucker was in drove off.
At Monday’s sentencing hearing, Dennis told Zent he plans to appeal and was appointed a public defender.