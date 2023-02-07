The late January shootings in a north side Fort Wayne home were a murder-suicide, the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled today.
The coroner’s office and the Fort Wayne Police Department identified Thomas Edward Boismier, 63, of Fort Wayne as the person who shot 26-year-old Taylor Jordan Bushroe and then himself. Police found the two about 11 a.m. Jan. 28 after they were called to a home in the 9000 block of Dartford Court.
Bushroe was pronounced dead at the scene. Boismier was taken to the hospital for his injury and died Feb. 3, according to the coroner’s office.
The corner ruled Bushroe’s manner of death as homicide and the cause to be gunshot wounds of the head, a news release from the coroner said. She was the third homicide in Allen County this year.
Boismier’s manner of death was suicide, and the cause was a gunshot wound of the head, the coroner’s news release said.
A Tuesday news release from the Fort Wayne police said the department's homicide unit investigation supported the coroner’s findings.
Police said in January they found a gun in the home.
The home on Dartford was Boismier’s residence, according to the coroner’s report.
The coroner’s office said Boismier and Bushroe were not related but officials declined to say how the two knew each other. The police department didn’t respond when asked how the two knew each other.
The Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the matter.