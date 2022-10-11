A South Whitley man was in critical condition Tuesday after a Columbia City crash, Indiana State Police said in a release.
Kent McCullough, 44, of South Whitley, was extricated from the wreckage by fire rescue crews Monday morning before he was flown by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. He was in critical condition Monday evening, the release said.
A preliminary investigation shows Arthur Namegabe, 27, of Louisville, Kentucky, was driving a 2023 Kenworth semi-tractor and trailer southbound on Indiana 9 when he allegedly disregarded the flashing red light at Indiana 14, crashing into the Hyundai Sonata McCollough was driving westbound through the intersection.
Namegabe was not injured. Namegabe and McCullough were the sole occupants of their respective vehicles, and both were wearing seatbelts, the release said.
A chemical sobriety test is required by state law of all drivers involved in crashes involving serious bodily injury. The results are pending.
The crash remains under investigation. When complete, the report will be turned over to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office for a review, which will determine if any criminal charges are warranted, the release said.
Indiana State Police were assisted by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia City Police Department, Columbia Township Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department and Parkview.