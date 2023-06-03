A man was in life-threatening condition Saturday after he crashed a moped in southwest Fort Wayne.
The Fort Wayne Police Department responded about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the crash near the intersection of Bluffton Road and Dade Drive, the agency said in a news release. Police said the initial investigation shows that the man, who has not been identified, was driving northbound on Bluffton Road when he lost control of the moped and crashed into a pole.
No other vehicles or people were involved or witnessed the crash, a news release said.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in serious condition and was then downgraded to life-threatening condition, a news release said.
The collision remains under investigation by the police department’s crash investigation team.