A standoff with Fort Wayne police early today ended with a 59-year-old man in custody.
Officers said they responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence in the 1000 block of East Berry Street about 1:30 a.m.
Police said they later received text messages from a woman there saying a man attacked her and that she was being held hostage.
The pair had a previous relationship, officers said.
Emergency services and crisis teams were called and attempted to negotiate with the man and he allowed the woman to leave the residence, police said.
The suspect eventually surrendered about 5:30 a.m. after police deployed teargas, officials said.
Officers arrested David Span Jr., charging him with criminal confinement, domestic battery involving a deadly weapon and related offenses.
No further information was provided.