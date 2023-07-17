A Fort Wayne man entered a plea agreement today, just one day before he was to go to trial for the second time for a 2021 fatal shooting.
Henry C. Myers allegedly fatally shot 33-year-old Alexia Quinn and injured her husband two days before Christmas during a domestic dispute with his wife over a failed three-way sexual encounter, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Scott Tegtmeyer.
Myers pleaded guilty to battery with a deadly weapon and a new charge of reckless homicide in exchange for prosecutors dropping three charges – murder, criminal confinement and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun. Allen Superior Court Judge Steven Godfrey preliminarily accepted the agreement.
Myers first went to trial in January, but after nine hours of deliberation hung jury only came to a unanimous decision on two counts – battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal recklessness.
Godfrey scheduled an Aug. 11 sentencing hearing, at which he will decide whether to accept or reject the deal. If Godfrey allows the agreement, Myers could serve up to 8 and 1/2 half years.
Tegtmeyer spoke to three witnesses – Myers' wife and children – and the surviving victim – Quinn's husband, according to court documents. Myers' wife explained the couple tried to set up a sexual encounter with one of her coworkers, but it fell through.
Instead, Myers' wife and the coworker met without Myers, she told police. Myers became upset and attempted to choke his wife, then pointed a gun at her, records show.
Myers then wanted the children and they drove to the home where they knew their son was, later finding out their daughter was also there, according to the probable cause affidavit. Myers and Quinn were pointing their guns at each other, demanding the other one put theirs down, his wife said.
Myers ran out of the home when shots after were fired, collapsing in the backyard, records show. Myers' wife said she ran out with him and tried to grab the gun, but her husband got to it first.
Myers' children told a similar version of events but added that Myers' son came to the house to get his daughter out after she told him she was scared, court documents show. The children said once they got out of the home, Myers texted them "You can run but you can't hide."
Both children hid upstairs during the shooting.