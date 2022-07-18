A Fort Wayne man will serve 20 years behind bars if a judge accepts a plea agreement in the brutal death of a 17-month-old boy a year ago.
Shaquille Rowe, 28, pleaded guilty Monday in Allen Superior Court to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Aiden Mishawn Clark. The toddler was rushed from his home in the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead May 17, 2021.
The Allen County coroner’s office said Aiden died from blunt force injuries to the chest. His death was one of 49 homicides in the county last year.
If a judge accepts a plea agreement offered by prosecutors, Rowe will be sentenced to 30 years, with 20 years spent behind bars and 10 years suspended. Charges of murder, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent will be dismissed if the plea deal is accepted.
Had he been convicted of murder, Rowe would have faced up to 65 years in prison. Sentencing is set for Aug. 12.
Rowe called 911 about 12:30 p.m. the day Aiden died to say he’d gotten out of a shower to find the boy not breathing. Medics found indications of physical abuse on the toddler’s body, court documents said.
Dr. Scott Wagner said the child’s heart was “ripped in half,” his sternum fractured and his pericardium sac torn, resulting in a “massive amount of hemorrhaging,” court documents said. He also had a lacerated spleen and hemorrhaging around his left kidney and pancreas.
According to Rowe and the child’s mother, Rowe was the only one in the apartment that morning.