A man appeared in court Tuesday to plead guilty to two sex crimes after a judge rejected a similar plea agreement last month when the defendant refused to admit guilt.
Aine Noh, 26, was charged in January with two counts of rape, three counts of child molesting, child exploitation, possession of child pornography, voyeurism and sexual battery. He faced an up to 179-year sentence if convicted on all counts.
During his May hearing and again Tuesday, Noh was offered an agreement to plead guilty to two level three felonies, rape and child molesting, for a total of 18 years in prison. Despite Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns rejecting the deal in May after questioning Noh and finding that the man would not admit to raping one minor and molesting another, he accepted the agreement Tuesday.
After Tuesday's line of questioning, Keirns was satisfied with the factual basis and scheduled a sentencing hearing for July 6. At that time, it will be up to Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull to accept or reject the agreement and move forward with sentencing.
The two victims, one a teenager and one a pre-teen, are the daughters of a woman Noh dated. Tuesday he admitted to sexually assaulting both girls.