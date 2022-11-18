A Fort Wayne man accused of hitting a pedestrian while she was walking in a crosswalk last year pleaded guilty Friday to felony reckless homicide.
Jermaine Freeman now faces a sentence of three years in prison and three years on probation in the death of 63-year-old Leisa Elser-Patrick. His sentencing is set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16.
“I struck a person,” Freeman said during his hearing Friday. He said he crossed over the double yellow line and was driving in the wrong direction when he hit Elser-Patrick.
The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, at the marked crosswalk on Carroll Road that is part of the Pufferbelly Trail in Fort Wayne, court records said. Freeman was passing a car that stopped at the crossing when he illegally went over the double yellow lines.
He was driving on the wrong side of the road and didn’t stop or use his brakes before he hit Elser-Patrick, court documents state.
The crosswalk was marked by flashing lights on both sides of the road. Freeman told police he had trouble seeing them because of sun glare, but investigators determined that the sun wasn’t low enough to obstruct Freeman’s view.