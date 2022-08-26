If his plea agreement goes through, Joshua Dube, 37, will not be convicted of the two felony murder charges against him, although he will be sentenced to 30 years in prison.
He’ll also be expected to testify in the trial of another suspect, Ronald Wayne Price, in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30, on April 20, 2021.
Dube pleaded guilty Friday morning to three of the eight felonies against him -- robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
Along with the two felony murder charges, the prosecution will also drop felony charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug and a sentence enhancement of using a firearm in commission of a felony where death results.
Felony murder charges differ from murder charges in that the deaths involved occurred during the commission of a felony. Felony murder has the same sentencing range as murder – 45 to 65 years.
Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull set Dube’s sentencing for 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Price’s trial is set for the week of Feb. 14, and Gull noted that Dube’s sentencing could be moved up if Price’s case is resolved before then.
The shootings that killed the two women started after Dube and Dray fought over the belongings of Dube’s brother-in-law, Walter Cash. Cash had been renting the home where the women died, and Dube and others believed Dray was responsible for Cash’s overdose death four days earlier.
“I walked in the house with my handgun out so she felt threatened,” Dube said at Friday’s plea hearing. Shroyer and Dray were locked in the bathroom, texting for help, according to court documents.
Dube said in court that he was the reason the women went into the bathroom and that Price came later and shot them.
Price accompanied Marina Zrnic acting as her bodyguard, according to court documents. Dube wanted Zrnic to take a Trailblazer he owned and Dray was driving, and he took a green duffel bag with drugs from the home.
Zrnic told police that Price pushed by her and started shooting.