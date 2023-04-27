U.S. Marshals are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of murder in Alabama and wanted in Fort Wayne for a bond violation on federal drug charges.
Joshua Smiley, 26, is a suspect in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Alabama on Aug. 13, 2021. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Smiley may be in Mobile, Fort Wayne or Indianapolis, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He has black hair, brown eyes, is 6 feet 5 inches, weighs about 170 and has tattoos on both arms.
Those with information about Smiley's whereabouts are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Information is taken in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed.
Smiley has been wanted on a no-bond warrant signed by Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns since Sept. 8, 2021. This came nine months after a hearing where he received a three-year executed sentence through a plea agreement for assisting a criminal.
The charge, along with a murder charge and firearm sentencing enhancement that were dropped in the plea deal, stemmed from the 2018 murder of Javon Burnett. Smiley was accused of driving Burnett's convicted killer Tyrion McNair to and from the fatal shooting.
McNair was sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder and 20 for using a firearm in the commission of the offense. Smiley testified against him during the trial.
But Smiley's history with murder charges starts on Aug. 29, 2015 when rival gang members opened fire on each other, leading a stray bullet hitting and killing 17-year-old Alonna Allison.
A year later, Smiley was one of three then-19-year-olds, including Darrion Bright and Javaris Travier, charged in connection to Allison's death. For nearly a year the men sat awaiting a trial until charges were dropped.
Former Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards said in a press conference after the charges were dropped that it wasn't because the men were not guilty, but because three witness who had come forward backed out.
No charges have been filed in connection to Allison's murder since then.