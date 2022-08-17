A man has been returned to Allen County and charged with felony attempted murder and felony aggravated battery in the July 29 double shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.
Jaquell Franklin, 27, was stopped Tuesday by Valparaiso police and Porter County sheriff's deputies about 8 a.m., according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department. He faces 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted on the attempted murder charge.
Bond was set at $60,000 at Wednesday afternoon’s initial hearing, and Franklin’s next hearing is set for Monday.
He’s accused of shooting two men shortly before 5 p.m. July 29 in the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive just north of East Sherwood Terrace. One man had life-threatening injuries, and the other had non-life-threatening injuries.