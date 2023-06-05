A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 100 years today for shooting two people in 2021.
Fatir Muhammad, 55, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the April offense. The jury did not find him guilty of burglary.
Allen Superior Judge David Zent called Muhammad the "worst of the worst" and sentenced him to the maximum sentence – 40 years each for two attempted murders and 20 years for the sentencing enhancement. Zent ordered that the sentences be served consecutively.
Muhammad was arrested less than a week after the Dec. 14, 202,1 shooting on West Washington Center Road. A woman and man were taken to a local hospital, and the woman's injuries were life-threatening.
Muhammad told Zent he plans to appeal the sentencing and requested a public defender.