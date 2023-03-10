A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 130 years in prison Friday for the shooting deaths of two women.
A jury found Ronald W. Price, 49, guilty Feb. 17 of two counts of felony murder in the deaths of Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30. They were shot April 20, 2021, and died of multiple wounds from a gun police never located.
Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull sentenced Price to the maximum 65 years for each charge.
Gull also dismissed a felony charge the jury found him guilty of – robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Tony Churchward, Price's attorney, argued that the offenses addressed in the robbery charge were already covered in the felony murder charges. If Price were convicted of both, it would be double jeopardy, Churchward said.
The double jeopardy clause in the Fifth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits anyone from being prosecuted for the same crime twice. The same clause prevented the jury from also finding Price guilty of two counts of murder.
Felony murder is defined by state law as a murder committed in the act of another felony, such as attempted robbery. The jury also found Price not guilty of an enhancement for using a gun during the crime.
Churchward said the jurors’ decision meant they weren’t convinced Price shot the women.
When Price addressed the court, he apologized to the women’s family and friends but said the prosecution's case wasn't true.
“I am not the shooter,” he said. “I didn’t go there to rob anybody.”
Two others were present when the shooting happened – Marina Zrnic, 33, and Joshua Dube, 37.
Both were initially charged with two counts of felony murder but pleaded guilty to lesser charges before testifying against Price.
Dube told police he originally went to the house to retrieve a truck and items that he said belonged to his brother-in-law, Walter Cash. Cash died April 16, 2021, and Dube suspected Dray intentionally gave him an overdose, according to court records.
Dube admitted to having a gun when he confronted Dray in the house and to texting Zrnic to come help.
Dube told police that Price arrived with Zrnic, came in shooting before walking out and shaking with his hands in the air. Dube told police that when he left, he took a bag of his brother-in-law's marijuana to get rid of it.
Dube had about 1 kilo of methamphetamine on him when police arrested him.
Gull sentenced Dube and Zrnic on Feb. 24.
Dube received 30 years for robbery resulting in bodily injury, criminal confinement and possession of methamphetamine. Gull dismissed the two counts of felony murder, one count of cocaine possession, one count of narcotic drug possession and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of an offense.
Zrnic received a 15-year sentence for robbery resulting in bodily injury. Gull divided the sentence to 10 years in prison and five years suspended. She also dismissed two felony murder charges against Zrnic as part of a plea agreement.
After Price’s hearing, Shroyer’s mother, Betty Davis, said it still didn’t feel like the tragedy was over.
“It doesn’t change anything,” she said.