A 24-year-old man was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison for his part in a 2020 murder.
Korta Thomas was sentenced based on a plea agreement he signed in June that dismissed the murder charge he initially faced. He was charged in connection to the death of 23-year-old Hakeem Cage, who was gunned down in front of his girlfriend and then robbed as he lay dying. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of Mill Run Road on Dec. 2, 2020.
Thomas had sentencing hearings set for July and January that were continued, according to online court records.
He received Monday the sentence from Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent.
In exchange for testifying against his younger cousin who pleaded guilty to murder April 20, Thomas’ sentence was guaranteed to be set at 16 years on a felony charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Though he was not required to testify at trial against his cousin, the agreement stands.
Thomas and his cousin were identified through witnesses who were able to describe the shooting, actions of the men before and after the shooting and phone records, according to probable cause affidavits signed by Fort Wayne Detective Liza Anglin.
Cage’s girlfriend told police she and Cage were walking to her apartment after a party when she heard footsteps running in their direction. She heard about five gunshots, then Cage collapsed.
Immediately after he fell, the woman said she saw the shooter rifle through her dying boyfriend’s pockets, taking a large amount of money in the process.
Javon Thomas, 20, cousin of Korta Thomas, will be sentenced May 26 if Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent accepts his plea agreement.
Javon Thomas, who was 17 years old at the time of the murder, was originally charged with murder, robbery and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of the crimes. With the dismissal of the robbery and sentencing enhancement, Javon Thomas’ plea agreement required him to be sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Of that sentence, 45 years will be executed and 10 will be suspended. Once he is released from prison, he will be placed on probation for 10 years.