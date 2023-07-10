A teen girl said the man sentenced to 18 years in prison for having a sexual relationship with her "was like a father figure ," court records show.
Samuel P. Stanley, 41, was charged with two counts of child molesting, attempted child molesting, child molesting and child solicitation. The victim was his daughter's 14-year-old friend who said she was 13 when the abuse began.
Stanley pleaded guilty to two counts of child solicitation and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor. The plea agreement, offered by Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tracy Heltz Noetzel, dismissed the other charges.
The agreement set an executed sentence cap of caps Stanley's executed sentence at 18 years.
Special Judge G. David Laur of Noble County accepted the agreement and sentenced Stanley to consecutive sentences of five years for two solicitation charges and 11 years for sexual misconduct, for a total of 21 years. Three years of the sentence were suspended.
In late 2021, a woman reported to police inappropriate messages between her granddaughter and Stanley, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Sheriff's Department Detective Justin Naish. Stanley sent messages to the victim that talked about having sex and featured shirtless photos , including one nude.
When police interviewed the teen, she said she knew Stanley because he was her friend's father and that they had spent a lot of time together in the last few months, court records said. She said the two cuddling advanced into sexual activity.
The girl was "extremely hesitant" to talk during the interview and said she didn't want to talk , Naish wrote. The teen said Stanley was like a father to her and she felt like that he loved her.
The victim told police she and Stanley had exchanged nude photos and videos of each other, according to court documents. A few weeks later, the girl's grandmother called again, saying the victim had told her more about the abuse.
Court records show Stanley as having a Menomonie, Wisconsin address. Police identified him with an Indiana license, according to the probable cause affidavit.