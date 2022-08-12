For the grandmother of a 17-month-old boy whose heart was literally ripped in half during physical abuse, 20 years in prison wasn’t enough for the man who did it, especially if he didn’t account for how he did it.
“You do not get to hide behind silence,” Nicole Clark said to Shaquille Rowe at his sentencing Friday. “Admit what you’ve done.”
Rowe, 29, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on July 18. As conditions of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to 30 years total, 20 of those to be served in prison and 10 to be suspended.
Six of the suspended years will be served on probation, including a year on some sort of community corrections, such as electronic monitoring, according to the sentence Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull set down. Rowe originally faced 65 years in prison on a murder charge, but that charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement, as were felony charges of aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The felonies could’ve each resulted in sentences of 40 years if he’d been found guilty of either.
The child, Aiden Mishawn Clark, died of blunt-force trauma to his chest May 17, 2021, according to the autopsy performed by Dr. Scott Wagner. He designated the death a homicide and said that along with Aiden’s heart being ripped in half, his pericardium sac was torn and there was a massive amount of internal bleeding.
The infant’s left midsection suffered blunt force trauma with a lacerated spleen, he had bleeding around the left kidney and pancreas and his sternum was fractured.
Rowe was alone with Aiden and his twin sister in the apartment that morning and called 911 about 12:30 p.m. He told the dispatcher that he had gotten out of the shower and heard the twins crying. The girl was standing, and the boy laying on the ground, wheezing and raspy.
Clark said, “I just don’t think the plea is enough.” She said Rowe could get out in 10 years with good behavior.
She told the judge that she and her daughter, Aiden’s mother, Jasmine Clark, gave Rowe the benefit of a doubt and let him continue living with them in the 2700 block of Millbrook Drive until he was arrested. Then Rowe tried to communicate with Jasmine Clark all through the legal proceedings, as though they were still a couple.
She was also mad that Rowe didn’t plead guilty until a week before the trial was scheduled instead of ending their anxiety by pleading earlier.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Grove and defense attorney Jeff Stineberg both told Gull that the investigation, interviews, depositions of people involved and consideration of circumstances, adding the possibility of voluntary manslaughter and making the plea was the best possible option.
Rowe addressed both Nicole and Jasmine Clark, without speaking their names, when given a chance to speak to the court. “I apologize for everything you guys have been through, the pain and the suffering,” Rowe said.
At the end of his sentencing, the judge seemed to agree with Clark’s need to know what happened to get closure.
“You owe them more than an apology,” Gull said.