Timothy L. Hall Jr. was sentenced to 74 years in prison for shooting and killing his sister's fiancé at a children’s party.
A jury found Hall, 29, guilty Sept. 28 of the murder of Manuel Mendez, 34, by shooting Mendez multiple times on June 13, 2020.
The jurors also found him guilty of three other felonies – criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent that places the dependent in a situation that endangers the dependent. However, they found him not guilty of the felony of pointing a firearm at another person.
The shooting happened about 12:49 a.m. in the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive of Fort Wayne. Hall tried to leave the party in a 2007 Ford Taurus with his 2-year-old child in the vehicle, according to court records. Hall’s sister tried to stop him to keep him from driving drunk.
When Hall pulled a gun on her, she went inside to get Mendez, her fiancé. When Mendez tried to talk to him, Hall shot Mendez and then drove off.
Mendez was later pronounced dead in his front yard after people tried lifesaving measures.
After the 911 call, Fort Wayne police officers found Hall driving south on Lima Road. He refused to stop when police attempted to pull him over and led them on a chase.
During the pursuit, Hall hit a black Kia parked in a driveway and continued, then struck three more vehicles at Larry’s Auto Sales in the 3500 block of Clinton Street.
During the sentencing, Allen Superior Judge David Zent said Hall’s impact went beyond his family.