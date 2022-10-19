Almost 23 years after he forced a Logansport woman into a Kosciusko County wooded area at knifepoint and raped her, a California man was sent to prison Tuesday for 80 years.
Kosciusko Superior Court Judge Karin McGrath sentenced Rodriguez Samandes Todd, 53, of La Mesa, California, to 40 years for felony rape and 40 years for felony kidnapping, to be served consecutively, according to the Kosciusko County prosecutor’s office. A jury found Todd guilty of both charges Sept. 15 after a three-day trial.
McGrath also called Todd’s crimes “despicable” during her comments before the sentencing, the prosecutor said.
The crimes happened Nov. 23, 1999. The woman stopped at the gas station in Warsaw at Center and Detroit streets to check her transmission fluid, according to the prosecutor’s office. She was heading to Ligonier to visit her gravely ill father.
Todd came up to her, flashed a knife and told her “Let’s take a ride,” the woman had testified. He then forced her into her car and drove her to the wooded area, where he raped her twice.
An hour later the woman, who was sobbing, realized Todd was gone and got in her car, finding her way back to Logansport. Her husband drove her to the Indiana State Police’s Peru post, and she was then taken to Logansport Memorial Hospital and examined.
On April 10, 2019, a DNA sample from the hospital’s sexual assault kit was matched to Todd, who then lived in San Diego.
During a police interview in San Diego, Todd told them he’d been a probation officer in St. Joseph County after he moved to South Bend in 1999 after living in Kentucky and Tennessee.
The prosecutor’s office check of St. Joseph County employment records showed he was employed by the probation department but was terminated in 2000 when he didn’t pass the probation officer’s exam.
At Tuesday’s sentencing, Kosciusko Prosecutor Daniel Hampton read aloud the statement the victim had written for the court. The statement said she had to live with pain, suffering and fear for more than two decades since her ordeal and that she had to relive the details through her testimony at his trial.
When asking the court to sentence Todd to the 80 recommended by the Kosciusko County Probation Department, Hampton said that since the crime, the woman has had to look over her shoulder because her rapist had never been caught.
“Now that Rodriguez Todd had been caught, it’s necessary that he be held accountable,” Hampton said.