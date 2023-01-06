A Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to two felonies for sexual battery of a passed-out 17-year-old was sentenced Thursday with no prison time.
Richard J. Charlton Sr., 43, of the 4300 block of Warsaw Street, will spend four years on probation. He was sentenced to two years on each count of felony sexual battery to which he pleaded Dec. 2.
In exchange for his plea to the two sexual battery charges, the prosecution dropped four counts of felony rape, each of which carried a sentence of three to 16 years in prison.
The sentence Charlton received Thursday will be added onto the end of a 10-year sentence he received Sept. 14 for his plea to felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. In that sentence, four years are on formal probation and the rest suspended.
If Charlton violates his probation, he could end up in prison for up to 14 years.
The sexual battery happened at a party on Dec. 7, 2019, where Charlton was attempting to pick the girl up, court records said.
She told police Charlton had gotten her phone number by asking her to call his phone, claiming he lost it. He then began repeatedly texting her.
The girl later passed out in the bathroom from drinking too much and awoke to Charlton performing sexual acts on her, court records state. She tried to stop him, telling him no and that she was only 17, she told police.
He responded, “It’s OK,” she said.
The girl blacked out again but woke up on the floor of another room with Charlton continuing to assault her, court records said. She again told Charlton no and tried to push him away, she told police.
Swabs taken from the girl during a rape examination matched with Charlton’s DNA.
When questioned by police, Charlton said he sent flirty texts to the girl but never had sexual contact with her.
The victim didn’t attend Thursday’s sentencing hearing and didn’t make a victim’s statement.