A Fort Wayne man currently serving a 25-year sentence for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to nine years for molesting a second child.
Anthony South, 39, took a plea deal last month that allowed him to plead guilty to a lesser child molesting charge in exchange for the dismissal of five similar charges.
South's defense attorney Jerad Marks said during the hearing that South is unlikely to reoffend, but Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tina Gull disagreed.
"Saying this is unlikely to reoccur is laughable," Gull said.
South was charged in October after the girl disclosed to his mother that South molested her, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Sgt. Todd Battershell. The girl, now a teen, said the abuse started when she was 9, and she was 12 when it ended with South being sentenced for abusing the first victim.
Both victims shared similar experiences with police.
The victim in South's most recent child molestation case said the abuse took place in several places in Fort Wayne in his red Dodge Dakota, court records show. She said South warned her not to tell anyone about the abuse and would often buy her candy.
During sentencing, South told Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent he was a victim in a long chain of sexual abuse – a cycle he said he is determined to break. But people don't see that – instead, they view him as something he said he isn't, South told the judge.
"All people see is that I'm a monster that should be drug out back and shot," South said.
Zent said South had already continued that cycle and all he can do now is hope that the victims get the help they need.
South also accepted a plea agreement for the initial molestation case but he later appealed his conviction and sentence. During a July hearing, South said he had asked Zent to change his plea because he didn't fully understand the agreement and his sentence was inappropriate. Zent denied the request.
An appellate court found that the trial court was correct in rejecting the withdrawal of the guilty plea, court records show. The appellate court also determined his sentence was appropriate.