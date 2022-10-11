Fort Wayne police are investigating a 1 p.m. shooting that ended with a man taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened in the 4300 block of South Anthony Boulevard, according to Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer John Chambers. He didn’t release the victim’s name or any information about what caused the shooting.
The police had no suspect information at 2:30 p.m., Chambers said. Investigators were obtaining witness information and looking for possible surveillance video that captured the event.