An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for a Fort Wayne man accused of striking his wife with a wooden club because she didn’t make dinner.
No Ze, 53, of the 6300 block of Holgate Drive, was charged with domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon. He faces one to six years in prison if convicted.
The alleged Sept. 1 attack happened because Ze’s wife had not made dinner, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police officer Simon Whitehouse. Ze is accused of first grabbing her by the arm and throat, leaving marks and cuts on her skin.
He then hit her on top of her head with a blunt wooden object, which Whitehouse described in the affidavit as looking like a club. His wife told police through a translator that she lost consciousness for at least 20 minutes after she was hit.
She also told police she wanted to go to a hospital because she was dizzy and had blurred vision. Officers observed she had apparent injuries to her left forearm and under the left side of her chin, and she had a bump on the top right side of her head.
Ze was arrested Sept. 1 but released on his own recognizance. The arrest warrant was issued after formal charges were filed Wednesday.