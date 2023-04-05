A man was taken Tuesday to a local hospital in life-threatening condition after he was shot in the neck, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.
The shooting was reported about 6:30 p.m. near Maplecrest and Trier roads by the victim’s friend, who was driving him to the hospital. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Willshire Court on the city’s northeast side, Officer Daniel Nerzig, a public information officer, said in a news release.
The man had an apparent gunshot wound to the neck, and his injuries were life-threatening, a news release said.
A person of interest has been identified, and the incident remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding the shooting call the department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867. People can also report information using the free P3 Tips app.