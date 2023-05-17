A man wanted in three Indiana counties, including Allen, was taken into custody out of state and is awaiting extradition.
Cedrick Carter, 33, is wanted in Allen County on two felony gun charges for allegedly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. A warrant was issued by Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent Jan. 13 after Carter failed to appear for a status hearing.
In Johnson County, he faces four counts of strangulation and five counts of domestic battery. He is wanted in Grant County for possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.
The Fort Wayne Police homicide unit appreciates the public's help in locating Carter, according to a news release sent out by the department.