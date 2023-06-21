A man wanted in Fort Wayne for a capital murder charge in Alabama has been apprehended, according to the U.S. Marshals Service website.
Joshua Smiley, 26, is a suspect in a 2021 shooting death in Mobile, Alabama. Police said Smiley was also wanted on a federal drug charge based in Fort Wayne.
The federal agency first said in April it was searching for Smiley and offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. About a week ago, the U.S. Marshals Service moved Smiley to its list of the 15 most-wanted fugitives and increased the reward for information up to $25,000.
Smiley has been apprehended as of today, according to the agency’s website. No further information was immediately available.