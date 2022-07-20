A man found dead in his home Tuesday took his own life after shooting his wife and barricading himself, authorities said Wednesday.
Than Zaw Oo, 42, was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife before shooting her. She fled to a neighbor who called police at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday, the Allen County coroner's office said.
Than Zaw Oo then barricaded himself in his home on Willshire Estates Drive, near Maplecrest and Trier roads.
Fort Wayne police officers unsuccessfully tried to contact Than Zaw Oo. They entered the home and found him dead on the floor with a rifle nearby. Paramedics pronounced him dead just before 11 a.m., the coroner's office said.
Than Zaw Oo died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his death was ruled a suicide, the coroner said.
His wife, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Her condition was not available Wednesday.
The case remains under investigation by city police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.