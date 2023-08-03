A 48-year-old man who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to beating his mother to death in 2017 was handed a 55-year sentence Friday.
Chad Ingram of New Haven pleaded guilty but mentally ill in July to his mother's 2017 murder after several hearings to determine if he was competent to stand trial. His plea agreement called for Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull to sentence the defendant to no more than 55 years.
Ingram's mother, Heidi Colley, was found beaten to death in home after her brother called the New Haven Police Department to request a wellness check, according to a probable cause affidavit written by New Haven Police Detective James Krueger.
Colley's brother said he had not heard from her for days before making the call, court records show. When they found her, Colley was "cold to the touch with rigor mortis" in a bedroom of her New Haven home.
Ingram appeared "highly intoxicated" to officers, court documents show. He was slurring his words, had poor balance and was seated next to several empty bottles of alcohol.
Ingram has been in the Allen County Jail's custody since he was first charged. He was given credit for the 2,017 he's already spent in incarceration.