The telephone installer who brought new life to Fort Wayne’s iconic Santa Claus display died Tuesday at his home in southern Indiana.
Jim Green was 71.
Green, a General Telephone employee, discovered the somewhat-deteriorated Santa Claus display in storage at L.S. Ayers in 1979 – 21 years after it last lit up the side of Wolf & Dessauer, the department store that preceded L.S. Ayers, according to The Journal Gazette archives.
He immediately thought it would be nice if future generations could enjoy it, his obituary said.
“His supervisor made a deal that if they pulled a light bulb out and it worked, they would find a way to start the restoration,” the obituary said. “As luck would have it, the light worked, and the display was saved.”
After restoration, the holiday tradition was restarted on Nov. 27, 1980, according to newspaper archives, and thousands of people still gather downtown to watch it turn on for the season on the night before Thanksgiving.
The obituary said Green was thrilled in 2009 to be honored onstage and given a plaque for his involvement in renewing the tradition.
“Jim loved telling this story and loved how much joy this continues to bring so many people,” the obituary said.