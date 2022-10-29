A Fort Wayne who fired a gun at least seven times into a bar last year was sentenced to 10 years on Friday.
Allen County Superior Judge Fran Gull sentenced Vincent J. Weaver, 28, to four years in prison, a year on home detention and five years’ probation.
Weaver had pleaded guilty to three felonies on Aug. 29: criminal recklessness shooting a gun into a building, being a convicted felon carrying a handgun and possession of marijuana with a prior drug offense.
An estimated 150 to 180 people were inside O’Sullivan’s Italian Pub, 1808 W. Main St., when Weaver shot at the building on July 2, 2021, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Marc Deshaies, who is with the department’s gang and violent crimes unit.
Weaver was ejected from O’Sullivan’s about 1:30 a.m. after getting into a fight, according to the affidavit. Police obtained video that shows him getting kicked out and trying to reenter, then running away while clutching his waistline before a red Mustang drove in front of the bar.
Witnesses told police they saw Weaver get kicked out, retrieve a gun from across the street and get into the Mustang’s passenger’s seat. One witness saw him point the gun out the window and fire, according to court records.
Police found bullets inside the pub and bullet holes in the west wall, court documents state.
Gang unit detectives arrested Weaver on July 8 in the parking lot of a strip club in the 1500 block of Production Road. He was found with marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle.