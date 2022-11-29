A New Haven man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for stabbing two police officers after leading them on a foot chase through woods, someone’s house and backyards.
The sentence that Allen Superior Judge David Zent gave Brandon M. Gardner, 19, came out of a plea agreement Gardner entered into Oct. 26. Zent officially accepted his pleas to the felonies of battery, aggravated battery and residential entry.
As part of the plea agreement, the prosecution dropped five other felony charges, including attempted murder and resisting law enforcement, as well as a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
New Haven police arrested Gardner on Dec. 13 after he stabbed two of the town’s officers in lower extremities with a pocketknife, according to a statement from the New Haven Police Department.
The incident began when a family member contacted police and said Gardner was making vague threats to harm himself. While police were on their way, they were informed that Gardner had taken off on a bicycle. Officers found him around Green and Moeller roads.
When they yelled at him to stop, he jumped off the bicycle and fled into the woods, police said. Officers pursued him, and during the chase he attempted to get into several homes during the chase.
Gardner got into the front door of one home and went out the back. When police located him and resumed pursuit, he went into a fenced yard in the 1500 block of Macgregor Drive.
When the first officer opened the fence gate, Gardner lunged at him, stabbing the officer when he tried to detain Gardner, police said. The second officer arrived to help detain him and was also stabbed.
Assisting officers arrived, took Gardner into custody and attended to the New Haven officers’ wounds.
Both were treated at a hospital and released.