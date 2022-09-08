A Fort Wayne woman and man were each charged with six felonies Thursday for the death of a child and for the conditions three other children lived in.
Byron Allen Hynes, 24, and Madyson Paige Conley, 24, of the 2100 block of Hobson Road, face 20 to 40 years in prison on the highest felony charge against them, neglect of a dependent as a Level 1 felony. That’s the highest level felony in Indiana except murder, and the two face 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.
They’re also charged with one count of neglect of a dependent as a Level 3 felony and four counts of neglect of a dependent as a Level 6 felony. The sentence for a Level 3 felony runs three to 16 years, and for a Level 6, Hynes and Conley face six months to 18 months for each count if they’re convicted.
Both have an arrest warrant issued for them.
The child, a girl whose age and name aren’t listed in court documents, died from pneumonia, according to Dr. Scott Wagner of the Allen County Coroner’s Office. Wagner also stated that the death was natural but could’ve been prevented with proper medical attention.
The child and another in the household had cystic fibrosis and required special medical attention, according to the probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Det. Roy Sutphin. Hynes and Conley, who identified themselves as the caregivers for the children, had been investigated by the Department of Child Services for improper care between 2021 and March 2022, court records state.
The two adults had both signed a DCS safety plan for the care of the children with the genetic disease. That plan included their keeping a clean house. Police reported that the apartment had trash piled up and had animal feces on the walls, among other problems.