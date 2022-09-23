Lilly Endowment Inc. has given Manchester University $1 million to extend its outreach to traditionally underserved students and their families, President Dave McFadden announced Friday.
Manchester will hire a NxtGen director and create an admissions counselor position to specialize in serving those students and their families.
“The grant will enable us to fully develop NxtGen on Campus, which will bring high school students to our North Manchester campus for specialized academic visit days and weeklong summer residential camps at no or little cost to them,” McFadden said.
“Working with our fantastic partners -- Fort Wayne Community Schools, Questa Education Foundation, Latinos Count -- and others including the American Camp Association, we will move forward immediately to set up this program designed to serve students who come from the first-generation, traditionally underserved and undocumented communities.”
On-campus visits will start this semester, inviting students and their families to explore higher education as an option. Customized for them, the sessions will provide information about researching colleges, applying for admission and plotting a four-year map. A major element will be connecting them to available, and manageable, funding sources.
“The focus will be on exploring academic disciplines and purpose-driven leadership training -- about what they want to do in life and how they might get there,” McFadden said.
Manchester will offer its first NxtGen residential camp for students in the summer of 2023.
Manchester will also renew its efforts in Wabash and other area counties. It had completed a single semester of its NxtGen youth leadership program for Wabash County high school students right before the COVID-19 lockdown of March 2020, the university said.
“It was a tremendous pilot program, and we intend to implement a similar program with this grant,” McFadden said.
The grant is part of the Lilly Endowment Inc. Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative.
Other area universities announced this month they also had received Lilly Endowment grants.
Indiana Tech received a $1 million grant that will support a high school STEM camp, an after-school robotics program and Girls Who Code, a new year-long after-school program to help close the gender gap in the technology workforce. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
The University of Saint Francis was awarded $862,346 to help launch the Discovery Academy, a series of discipline-focused camps fostering students' academic interests.
Purdue University received $733,173, and officials said the Fort Wayne campus' share is about $150,000. At Purdue Fort Wayne, the money will support summer camp activities during the next three years. The four camps will be led by the colleges of Science and of Engineering, Technology and Computer Science.
Trine University in Angola received $845,557 to launch the Center for Pre-College Outreach and Engagement.