Manchester University today took a step toward cementing its effect in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana with a groundbreaking for a $20 million expansion.
University officials were joined by elected representatives and regional business leaders for a late-morning ceremony at Manchester's campus, 10627 Diebold Road.
“This is an incredibly exciting day for everyone at Manchester University,” President Dave McFadden said in a statement. “This expansion and investment in our Fort Wayne health sciences hub is also an important development in helping health care providers meet the critical needs in the communities they serve, and it’s a reflection of our continued success in the health professions over the past 10-plus years.”
The $20 million investment is centered on a 32,000-square-foot addition at a building where the focus is health and science.
The North Manchester-based institution opened its 80,000-square-foot building on Diebold Road near Parkview Regional Medical Center in 2012. It was built for the university's doctor of pharmacy program.
McFadden announced the expansion plan in December, calling it a strategic move.
Key aspects of the expansion will include the creation of an interprofessional clinic, which will provide students and faculty with hands-on opportunities and experience serving a high-need population in the region.
Other new additions include state-of-the-art physical therapy teaching labs, research and classroom spaces, nursing simulation and skills laboratory, and a variety of versatile collaboration areas for students.
The university will replace the existing façade to include a new entrance and two-story addition. There also will be a significant bump-out on the back of the second floor faculty and staff suite, and a new café and patio.
“Our expanded presence in Fort Wayne is designed for those who will practice well into the 21st century,” said a statement from W. Thomas Smith, dean of health sciences and pharmacy. “We are maximizing our space – and providing world-class resources to our world-class faculty – to accommodate today’s learners and tomorrow’s health care providers.”
It will also enhance Manchester’s nursing program, which recently earned full, five-year accreditation through the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). This accreditation covers both its Fort Wayne-based Accelerated BSN Second Degree program and its traditional, four-year track for a bachelor’s degree in nursing, with two of those years in Fort Wayne.
The university previously announced plans to create a Doctor of Physical Therapy and a Master of Science in Nutrition and Nutrigenomics in the upcoming year. Nutrigenomics is the scientific study of the interaction of nutrition and genes, especially with regard to the prevention or treatment of disease.
McFadden is scheduled to retire June 30. He will be succeeded by Stacy Young, an alumna, July 1.