The manner of death for Fort Wayne woman who was found dead on the Maumee River Bank is undetermined, a news release from the Allen County Coroner's Office revealed Thursday.
Catherine Daisy Lewis, 62, was found on the river bank in March and was identified a month later using DNA testing. In April, her cause and manner of death was still pending.
Allen County Deputy Coroner Michael Burris announced rulings Thursday that her cause of death was no anatomic cause for a body found in water. The manner of death is undetermined.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office, the Fort Wayne Police Department, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have led the investigation into Lewis' death.