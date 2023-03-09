The death of a 23-year-old man who died in a fiery crash has been ruled an accident, the Allen County Coroner’s Office reported Thursday.
Keishon Edwards of Fort Wayne was identified as the victim in a New Year’s Day crash a few days later. However, Edwards’ cause and manner of death were pending an autopsy and notification of family.
Edwards died Jan. 1 of blunt force injury of his head because of a vehicle crash, and the manner was deemed an accident, a news release said.
The car Edwards was driving was traveling north on Westbrook Drive when it hit an unoccupied, parked vehicle and caught fire, police said. Emergency workers found his body in the driver's seat after they extinguished the fire.
Edwards is the sixth person to die in a vehicle crash in Allen County this year.