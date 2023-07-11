Producers of the student play Carroll High School administrators canceled announced today that they have filed a public records request, asking "to set the record straight" about why they blocked the production.
After the cancellation, the students independently produced "Marian, Or the True Tale of Robin Hood" on May 20 at the sold-out Fort Wayne outdoor Foellinger Theatre. The play's GoFundMe raised almost $85,000 – exceeding the $50,000 goal.
The formal records request seeks all email messages or attachments sent or received by Superintendent Wayne Barker, Assistant Superintendent Bill Toler, former spokesperson Lizette Downey and Principal Cleve Million about "Marian," its cancellation and any requests for comment from media members.
Student producers Meadowe Freeman, Stella Brewer-Vartanian and Kaitlyn Gulley said Northwest Allen County Schools said student disruptions caused the play's cancellation.
Freeman said Million told the students in February it was canceled because he was worried about community members protesting outside Carroll High School. He did not mention any worries about student disruptions, she said.
"None of us involved with the play witnessed or even heard about any disruptive behavior happening among the students due to the play," Freeman said, "before most of the student body even knew it was happening, much less that some considered it controversial."
The Journal Gazette contacted Northwest Allen County Schools for a contact prior to the news conference. The district declined to comment because it had no information about a news conference.